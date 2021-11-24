Dr. Amr Nayel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr Nayel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amr Nayel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Glen Cove Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Nayel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amr A Nayel MD2138 31st St Ste 1B, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 262-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayel?
Dr. Nayel is an exception physician. His bed side manner, that is, his care for the human person, his patient, is something rare in medicine these days. He is gentle and kind, compassionate and careful. This is a doctor who cares about you and your health. He takes the time to understand your health needs and concerns. More impressive than his outstanding care and concern for each person he treats, is his knowledge of medicine. Dr. Nayel is an an engaging intellect, a doctor who is constantly learning and seeking out greater understanding of medicine. Dr. Nayel knows the best board certified doctors in the specialist's fields of medicine and when he sends you to a specialist you can be confident that he has recommended an excellent doctor. His experience, his knowledge, his manner and professionalism make him, for our family, the best doctor in NYC.
About Dr. Amr Nayel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1104939891
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital-Family Medicine
- Ain-Shams U
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ainshams
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayel works at
Dr. Nayel speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.