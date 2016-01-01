Dr. Morsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amr Morsi, MD
Dr. Amr Morsi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.
Dr. Morsi works at
Adventhealth Lab1000 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (407) 894-4474Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1386641934
- U Toronto
- U Toronto
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Morsi speaks Chinese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.