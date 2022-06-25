Overview

Dr. Amr Kouchouk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kouchouk works at Atlantis Eyecare in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Reseda, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.