Dr. Amr Kader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amr Kader, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Kader works at
Locations
Cnemg Women's Care - Pawtucket21 Division St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 727-4800
Venus OB-GYN1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 300, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 223-2828Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Venus OB-Gyn is amazing. I have never been so impressed with a Dr office. Jillian is patient and more than thorough.
About Dr. Amr Kader, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1033447578
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Saint Marc College, Alexandria, Egypt
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kader has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kader.
