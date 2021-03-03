Overview

Dr. Amr Kader, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Kader works at Care New England Medical Group in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.