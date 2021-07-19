Dr. Amr Hosny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
Overview
Dr. Amr Hosny, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They graduated from arvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship in Interventional Spine|Columbia University, Saint Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Residency in Anesthesiology|Harvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Hosny works at
Locations
-
1
Englewood140 Sylvan Ave Ste 101B, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (973) 210-4285
-
2
Riverdale44 State Rt 23 Ste 15B, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Directions (201) 205-2886
-
3
Paramus140 N State Rt 17 Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 205-2742
-
4
New York Pain Care41 5th Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10003 Directions (201) 212-4254
-
5
Midtown East127 E 56th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 235-1306Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
6
Financial District65 Broadway Ste 1605, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 235-1308
-
7
Midtown56 W 45th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 203-0221
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Connecticare
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Fortified Provider Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Independent Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- MagnaCare
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Meritain Health
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Nippon Life Benefits
- NovaNet
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PreferredOne
- Premera Blue Cross
- QualCare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- San Francisco Health Plan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Travelers
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- UPMC Health Plan
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Virginia Health Network
- WEA Trust
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hosny?
Excellent services! Understood the urgency of my pain. Returned my call within hours, on the table for a procedure that gave me my mobility back in under 48 hours! Others had me scheduled 2 weeks out. So impressed with The Spine & Rehab Group! Job well done and in a timely manner.
About Dr. Amr Hosny, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- English
- 1326131657
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia U Coll Phys &amp; Surg
- arvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship in Interventional Spine|Columbia University, Saint Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Residency in Anesthesiology|Harvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship
- Anesthesiology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosny accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosny works at
Dr. Hosny has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
538 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.