Dr. Amr Hosny, MD

Interventional Spine Medicine
4.5 (538)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Amr Hosny, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They graduated from arvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship in Interventional Spine|Columbia University, Saint Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Residency in Anesthesiology|Harvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Hosny works at NEW JERSEY PAIN CARE CENTER in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Riverdale, NJ, Paramus, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Englewood
    140 Sylvan Ave Ste 101B, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 210-4285
  2. 2
    Riverdale
    44 State Rt 23 Ste 15B, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 205-2886
  3. 3
    Paramus
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 205-2742
  4. 4
    New York Pain Care
    41 5th Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 212-4254
  5. 5
    Midtown East
    127 E 56th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1306
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  6. 6
    Financial District
    65 Broadway Ste 1605, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 235-1308
  7. 7
    Midtown
    56 W 45th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 203-0221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acrodysplasia Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Motor System Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Mobility Exercise Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Connecticare
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Independent Health
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • MagnaCare
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Meritain Health
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • NovaNet
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PreferredOne
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • QualCare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • San Francisco Health Plan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Travelers
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • WEA Trust
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 538 ratings
    Patient Ratings (538)
    5 Star
    (461)
    4 Star
    (47)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 19, 2021
    Excellent services! Understood the urgency of my pain. Returned my call within hours, on the table for a procedure that gave me my mobility back in under 48 hours! Others had me scheduled 2 weeks out. So impressed with The Spine & Rehab Group! Job well done and in a timely manner.
    About Dr. Amr Hosny, MD

    • Interventional Spine Medicine
    • English
    • 1326131657
    Education & Certifications

    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia U Coll Phys &amp;amp; Surg
    • arvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship in Interventional Spine|Columbia University, Saint Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Residency in Anesthesiology|Harvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship
    • Anesthesiology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amr Hosny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hosny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hosny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hosny has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    538 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

