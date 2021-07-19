Overview

Dr. Amr Hosny, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They graduated from arvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship in Interventional Spine|Columbia University, Saint Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Residency in Anesthesiology|Harvard University, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Fellowship and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Hosny works at NEW JERSEY PAIN CARE CENTER in Englewood Cliffs, NJ with other offices in Riverdale, NJ, Paramus, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.