Dr. El Toukhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amr El Toukhy, MD
Overview
Dr. Amr El Toukhy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. El Toukhy works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Nephrology PLC7350 Futures Dr Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 214-0028Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
AdventHealth Celebration Hospital400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (321) 214-0028
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El Toukhy?
Dr. El Toukhy is a wonderful doctor. Caring, kind, and professional! He has been my 94-year old father for past 5 years. Dr. El Toukhy is simply super.
About Dr. Amr El Toukhy, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1871756387
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Toukhy works at
Dr. El Toukhy speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. El Toukhy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Toukhy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Toukhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Toukhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.