Dr. Amr El-Shafei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Berryville and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Mercy Clinic Cardiology - Physician's Plaza2708 S Rife Medical Ln Ste 220, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4400
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas2710 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-4400
- Mercy Hospital Berryville
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1144399718
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
