Overview

Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. El-Khashab works at In Motion Foot and Ankle in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.