Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. El-Khashab works at In Motion Foot and Ankle in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    In Motion Foot and Ankle
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 260, Houston, TX 77065 (281) 805-3964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2022
    Awesome clinical procedure. Had been to many podiatrists and primary care physicians. Went to Dr. El-Khashab and he was able to remedy my issue in two office visits.
    Billy Harvey — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1336566025
    Education & Certifications

    Interfaith Medical Center
    Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amr El-Khashab, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Khashab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Khashab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Khashab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Khashab works at In Motion Foot and Ankle in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. El-Khashab’s profile.

    Dr. El-Khashab has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Khashab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Khashab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Khashab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Khashab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Khashab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

