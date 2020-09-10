Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dessouki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD
Overview
Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Dessouki works at
Locations
Retinal Diagnostic Center123 Di Salvo Ave Ste E, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 683-9962
Retinal Diagnostic Center1663 Dominican Way Ste 110A, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 574-6184
Retinal Diagnostic Center3301 El Camino Real Ste 101, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 837-0978
Retinal Diagnostic Center7888 Wren Ave Ste C137, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 538-1586
Retinal Diagnostic Center65 Nielson St Ste 115, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 222-0975
Retinal Diagnostic Center200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 240, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1591Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Retinal Diagnostic Center3395 S Bascom Ave Ste 140, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1587
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dessouki is a thoughtful and kind professional. He spends appropriate time with me, answering questions and monitoring my eye care. I feel that he provides me with trustworthy recommendations, evaluating my present condition and avoiding unnecessary medical procedures. I value his care and would recommend his services to others.
About Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1013905389
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dessouki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dessouki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dessouki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dessouki has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dessouki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dessouki speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dessouki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dessouki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dessouki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dessouki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.