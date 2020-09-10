Overview

Dr. Amr Dessouki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Dessouki works at Retinal Diagnostic Center in San Jose, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA, Atherton, CA, Gilroy, CA, Watsonville, CA and Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.