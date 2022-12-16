See All Registered Nurses in Orlando, FL
Dr. Amr Badawy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Amr Badawy, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (61)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amr Badawy, MD is a Registered Nurse in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Badawy works at Orlando Pain & Spine Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Pain & Spine Center
    4351 Hunters Park Ln, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3043
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Badawy?

    Dec 16, 2022
    I consult with DR Badawy for mt severe neck pain and headaches with limited movement of my neck. He examined and formulated a plan and I underwent Radiofrequency ablasion, RFA cervical facets. Now i can move my neck with no problems with very little pain and headaches.
    Nancy V. — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amr Badawy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amr Badawy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Badawy to family and friends

    Dr. Badawy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Badawy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amr Badawy, MD.

    About Dr. Amr Badawy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic, French, Moroccan Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538104161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • 2005|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 2004|Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • 2001|Mcp Hahnemann University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amr Badawy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badawy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badawy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badawy works at Orlando Pain & Spine Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Badawy’s profile.

    Dr. Badawy speaks Arabic, Arabic, French, Moroccan Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Badawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badawy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amr Badawy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.