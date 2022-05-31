Overview

Dr. Amr Al-Hariri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Al-Hariri works at Pavilion Neurology Med Grp Inc in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.