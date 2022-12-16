Dr. Amr Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amr Agha, MD
Overview
Dr. Amr Agha, MD is a Dermatologist in Douglasville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC4904 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 101, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (770) 739-7546Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wellstar Advanced Dermatology3459 Acworth Due West Rd NW Ste 305, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 739-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and concerned
About Dr. Amr Agha, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Arabic
- 1184673238
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Wayne St U
- University Of Southern California
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agha speaks Arabic.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.