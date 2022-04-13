Overview

Dr. Amr Abdelgawad is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Abdelgawad works at Maimonides Bone And Joint Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.