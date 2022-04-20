Dr. Amparo Gordian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amparo Gordian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amparo Gordian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Gordian works at
Medical Associates of Greater Boston307 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 820-8383
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor, I went to 3 doctors before seeing her and each gave me medicine that didn't work. Dr. Gordian took the time to figure out what was going on with me and treated me correctly.
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Gordian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordian works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.