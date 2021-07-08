See All Family Doctors in Burien, WA
Dr. Amos Shirman, MD

Family Medicine
4 (24)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amos Shirman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Shirman works at Amos Shirman, MD in Burien, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amos Shirman, MD
    16112 8th Ave SW Ste C-1, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 835-1960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Fever
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Amos Shirman, MD

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
NPI Number
  • 1598856379
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center
Internship
  • Kaplan Hosp
Medical Education
  • BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shirman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shirman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

