Overview

Dr. Amos Katz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Heart Specialists of Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.