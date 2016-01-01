See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Amos Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Amos Johnson, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Amos Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital

Dr. Johnson works at Michigan Institute of Musculoskeletal Medicine Pllc in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Bethany Bryant, NP
Bethany Bryant, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mudassir Daimee, MD
Dr. Mudassir Daimee, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Randall McPherson, MD
Dr. Randall McPherson, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Musculoskeletal Medicine Pllc
    26206 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 827-4322
  2. 2
    Andrew E Segal MD
    29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 300, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 827-4322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypoglycemia
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypoglycemia
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amos Johnson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Amos Johnson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

    Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amos Johnson, MD.

    About Dr. Amos Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Chaldean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801805270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amos Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Michigan Institute of Musculoskeletal Medicine Pllc in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Amos Johnson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.