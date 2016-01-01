Dr. Amos Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amos Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amos Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute of Musculoskeletal Medicine Pllc26206 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 827-4322
-
2
Andrew E Segal MD29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 300, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 827-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Amos Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1801805270
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson speaks Arabic and Chaldean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.