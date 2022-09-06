Dr. Amos Dare, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amos Dare, OD
Overview
Dr. Amos Dare, OD is an Optometrist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Dare works at
Locations
-
1
Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services789 SW Federal Hwy Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 210-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Delray Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
In 2010 I was involved in a car accident. I saw a surgeon located by JFK. He operated on my neck C-5,6 and 7. My neck would not move properly, I was in constant pain. I started having extreme high blood pressure. When I’d move my neck up and down it made a horrible popping sound. I went back and told that doctor I was having issues. His response, I don’t make mistakes. In 2017, I saw Dr.Dar’e. He operated. I no longer have severe neck pain or limited motion. It turns out the other surgeon had impinged my spinal cord. It is now 2022, I can’t praise Dar’e enough. His staff was amazing. My neck has range of motion, no more popping noises. I would highly recommend Dr. Dar’e. Kim Morrison
About Dr. Amos Dare, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1063500015
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr U Tex
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Lennox Hill Hosp
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Dare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dare speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dare.
