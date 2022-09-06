Overview

Dr. Amos Dare, OD is an Optometrist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Dare works at Treasure Coast Psychiatric Services in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.