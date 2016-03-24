See All Urologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Amos Anderson, MD

Urology
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amos Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Urology Specialist of Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialist of Georgia
    5400 Bowman Rd Ste 100, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-6576
  2. 2
    Warner Robins
    116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-6576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocele
Polyuria
Kidney Stones
Hydrocele
Polyuria
Kidney Stones

Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 24, 2016
    Very professional
    Chaz in Warner Robins, GA — Mar 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amos Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568473429
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University|Grady Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Grady Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
