Overview

Dr. Amory Novoselac, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Zagreb Med Fak Zagreb Croatia and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Novoselac works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.