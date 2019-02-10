Dr. Soin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amol Soin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amol Soin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
Ohio Pain Clinic LLC7076 Corporate Way Ste 201, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 434-2226
Soin Medical Center3535 Pentagon Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 434-2226
Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (937) 393-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best doctor I have ever seen! I was suffering from complex regional pain syndrome and no one could help me. I heard about Dr Soin as an expert in the field and one that offers new and advanced techniques. They were right. I suffered for years and could hardly move or walk. Dr Soin did Ketamine infusions and other treatments. He does NOT give narcotics either which is great. He focuses on solving the actual problem!! Also he's a great listener and spends a lot of time with his pati
About Dr. Amol Soin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
