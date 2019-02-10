Overview

Dr. Amol Soin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Soin works at Ohio Pain Clinic LLC in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH and Hillsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.