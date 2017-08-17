Dr. Amol Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amol Sharma, MD
Dr. Amol Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Sharma works at
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
2
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3813
3
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
I have nothing but excellent things to say regarding the care I received from Dr. Sharma. He took the time to listen to all my complaints and showed so much compassion and understanding for what I was dealing with at that time. I would highly recommend all my family and friends to see him!!!!!!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124276761
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.