Dr. Amol Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amol Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Amol Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Maplewood, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Michael's Medical Center
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Essex Digestive Healthcare2060 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Directions (973) 642-3155
-
2
Essex Digestive Healthcare1060 Broad St Ste 2A, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 642-3155
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah explained everything in detail and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Amol Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1912347030
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.