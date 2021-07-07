Dr. Amol Rakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amol Rakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amol Rakkar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Rakkar works at
Locations
Palo Verde Eugie Office5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 106, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-6255
Caring for Women PC16641 N 40th St Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 644-3610
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (951) 698-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Met in person 2x. He reviewed my records in great detail and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Amol Rakkar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1336160241
Education & Certifications
- Natl Canc Inst
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rakkar speaks Punjabi and Spanish.
