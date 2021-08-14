Dr. Amol Malankar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amol Malankar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amol Malankar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Malankar works at
Locations
Care Research Center Inc11760 SW 40th St Ste 511, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 239-6368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Malankar through virtual appointment and found their temperament to very pleasant and easy to speak too. I felt that Dr. Malankar was listening to what I had to say and not just nodding along. I would recommend them for sure.
About Dr. Amol Malankar, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134548241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malankar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malankar works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malankar.
