Overview

Dr. Amol Bapat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Bapat works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.