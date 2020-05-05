Dr. Amod Tendulkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendulkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amod Tendulkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amod Tendulkar, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Tendulkar works at
Locations
Amod P Tendulkar MD Inc.1617 N California St Ste 1D, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tendulkar operated to remove my husbands' lung because of cancer. He was professional and very kind. He came into the hospital to go over the findings with my husband the next day when my husband would be awake and alert from the anesthetic. It was his day off and he didn't have to do it but he did and for that I am so grateful. I never got a chance to say thank you so here it is! THANK YOU DR. TENDULKAR FOR CARING !!!
About Dr. Amod Tendulkar, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457511628
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- UCSD
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tendulkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tendulkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tendulkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendulkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendulkar.
