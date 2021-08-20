Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paranjpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amod Paranjpe, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Paranjpe works at
Advanced Podiatry, 5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 102, Saint Peters, MO 63376
St. Luke's Hospital
He’s so thorough and doesn’t give up! Great bedside manner also. He ordered an MRI to see why I’ve dealt with this for Five Years! He discovered the problem and today he performed the surgery to correct. So looking forward to no more pain. I can’t give him enough stars! Thank you Dr Paranje!
Specialty: Podiatric Surgery
- Podiatric Surgery
Languages: English, Chinese
NPI: 1629070792
