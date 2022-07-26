Overview

Dr. Amna Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Heart & Vascular Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.