Dr. Amna Dermish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dermish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amna Dermish, MD
Overview
Dr. Amna Dermish, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Dermish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Planned Parenthood of Austin Family Planning1823 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 477-5846
-
2
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Family Planning & Preventative Hea9041 Research Blvd Ste 250, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 331-1288
-
3
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Family Planning & Preventative Hea201 E Ben White Blvd Bldg B, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 276-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dermish?
About Dr. Amna Dermish, MD
- Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457417271
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dermish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dermish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dermish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dermish works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dermish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dermish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dermish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dermish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.