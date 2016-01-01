Overview

Dr. Amna Dermish, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Dermish works at PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF GREATER TEXAS in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.