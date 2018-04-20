Overview

Dr. Ammon Rasmussen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.