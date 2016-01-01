Dr. Ammon Hills, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammon Hills, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ammon Hills, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Alpine Orthopedic Specialists1030 Medical Dr Ste B, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5719
2
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
3
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Preston44 N 1st E, Preston, ID 83263 Directions (208) 448-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ammon Hills, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1104246354
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Hills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hills. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hills.
