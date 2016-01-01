Overview

Dr. Ammon Hills, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital.



Dr. Hills works at Alpine Orthopedic Specialists in Brigham City, UT with other offices in Logan, UT and Preston, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.