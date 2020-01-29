Overview

Dr. Ammar Wehbeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wehbeh works at Medical Partners of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.