Dr. Ammar Wehbeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehbeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ammar Wehbeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ammar Wehbeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wehbeh works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Partners of Nevada5860 S Pecos Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 873-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wehbeh?
Exelente doctor y personal
About Dr. Ammar Wehbeh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669461455
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Al Mouassat Hospital
- University Of Damascus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehbeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehbeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehbeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehbeh works at
Dr. Wehbeh has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wehbeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehbeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehbeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehbeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehbeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.