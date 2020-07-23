See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Joliet, IL
Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They completed their fellowship with John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County

Dr. Wahood works at Presence St Josph Med Ctr Rdlgy in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center
    333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0450
  2. 2
    Presence Pain Care
    301 Madison St Ste 305, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wahood?

    Jul 23, 2020
    I came to Dr. Wahood to deal with the severe pain of 2 bad hips. Dr. Wahood took the time to really understand my needs and suggested a variety of treatments for my pain. When I first came to his office I could barely walk, now I can walk and function again. I can not thank him enough for his help in getting me thru this.
    Jim Robinette — Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wahood to family and friends

    Dr. Wahood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wahood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD.

    About Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720375611
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wahood works at Presence St Josph Med Ctr Rdlgy in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wahood’s profile.

    Dr. Wahood has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ammar Wahood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.