Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammar Shaheen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ammar Shaheen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Locations
Chest Diseases Associates PC8909 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-0054
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
the staff is very pleasant and kind and doctor shaheen is also .he listens and speaks to you with compassion and care
About Dr. Ammar Shaheen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801095989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaheen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaheen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaheen speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.