Dr. Ammar Qoubaitary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ammar Qoubaitary, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Qoubaitary works at
Locations
John Muir Medical Group2305 Camino Ramon Ste 270, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 866-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under his treatment over 5 years and my diabetic well controlled. Very good doctor.
About Dr. Ammar Qoubaitary, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851346977
Education & Certifications
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qoubaitary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qoubaitary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qoubaitary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qoubaitary works at
Dr. Qoubaitary has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qoubaitary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qoubaitary speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Qoubaitary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qoubaitary.
