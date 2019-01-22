Overview

Dr. Ammar Morad, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morad works at Kids Specialty Center in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA and Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.