Dr. Ammar Hassan, MD
Dr. Ammar Hassan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Metro Health Gastroenterology2093 Health Dr Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5775
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Moved here from Spectrum. Dr Hassan is the real deal. Fast tracking us toward better health. A+
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
