Dr. Ammar Bazerbashi, MD

General Medical Practice
4.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ammar Bazerbashi, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Middletown, NJ. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Bazerbashi works at Primary Care Physician in Middletown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Art Center
    950 STATE ROUTE 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 888-0017
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Raynaud's Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Raynaud's Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy

Raynaud's Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postnasal Drip
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I am a patient of Dr Bazerbashi since Oct 2021. On my first visit he spoke to me and got a background of my history and some old bloodwork results I had on hand. I considered myself a healthy and energetic person. He insisted on a series of tests that at that stage I felt it was excessive. Those tests results lead him to insist I go to my cardiologist and thanks to his detailed and what I thought (erroneously) that was excessive, saved me from having a heart attach and was intervened by cardiologist and had open heart surgery that saved my life. I have learned to trust his care and highly respect Dr Bazerbashi’s experience. I have since Recomended him to many friends and family, in every gathering we have with these people, all I hear is very high praises about Dr B’s details and personal attention as well as the ample time he gives each and each patient (including myself) until now.
    Mike S — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ammar Bazerbashi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1205885704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ammar Bazerbashi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazerbashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazerbashi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazerbashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazerbashi works at Primary Care Physician in Middletown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bazerbashi’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazerbashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazerbashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazerbashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazerbashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

