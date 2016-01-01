Overview

Dr. Ammar Bayrakdar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bayrakdar works at Southwest Physicians Assn in Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.