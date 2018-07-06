Overview

Dr. Ammar Almasalkhi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Almasalkhi works at Cheng, Rolando L, MD in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.