Dr. Ammar Alimam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ammar Alimam, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Alimam works at
Locations
Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC750 Route 73 S Ste 401, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 375-1288
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, really good bedside manner a reachable professional. He left the practice and I am truly saddened. Who do you trust now.
About Dr. Ammar Alimam, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770542946
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alimam speaks Arabic.
