Dr. Ammar Al-Laham, MD
Dr. Ammar Al-Laham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
North Texas Kidney Consultants4907 S Collins St Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 375-0610
Haven Behavioral Hospital of Ft. Worth1000 SAINT LOUIS AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0379
Hulen Dialysis5832 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 370-7642
Ntkc-dfw Pllc2220 Bryan Pl Ste 104, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (817) 375-0610
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ammar Al-Laham, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1285829440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Laham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Laham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Laham has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Laham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Laham speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Laham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Laham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Laham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Laham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.