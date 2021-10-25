Overview

Dr. Amjad Yaish, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Yaish works at Macomb Orthopedics in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.