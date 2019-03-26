Dr. Safvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.
Dr. Safvi works at
Locations
Advanced Vein Treatment & Cosmetic Center -Lombard2200 S Main St Ste 210, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (708) 827-5732
Advanced Vein Treatment Cosmetic Center7804 W College Dr Ste 3N, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 827-5732
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had absolutely terrible varicose & spider veins! Within 2-3 treatments I could see amazing results! There was very little discomfort...if I had known I would have done this YEARS ago!
About Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
- 1093707457
Education & Certifications
- University Ia College Med
- Northwestern University Medical School
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Univeristy Of Illiniois
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
