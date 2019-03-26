See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.

Dr. Safvi works at Radiology Reports Online, Lombard, IL in Lombard, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Vein Treatment & Cosmetic Center -Lombard
    2200 S Main St Ste 210, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 827-5732
  2. 2
    Advanced Vein Treatment Cosmetic Center
    7804 W College Dr Ste 3N, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 827-5732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2019
    I had absolutely terrible varicose & spider veins! Within 2-3 treatments I could see amazing results! There was very little discomfort...if I had known I would have done this YEARS ago!
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD
    About Dr. Amjad Safvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1093707457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ia College Med
    Residency
    • Northwestern University Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Illiniois
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.