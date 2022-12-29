Dr. Amjad Roumany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roumany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amjad Roumany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amjad Roumany, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
You never have to wait over 15 minutes to get into see the doctor. He is also polite and courteous on every visit. He seems to be very interested in my health care and provides excellent services to help me with my issues.
About Dr. Amjad Roumany, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1639194897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roumany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roumany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.