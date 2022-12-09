Overview

Dr. Amjad Mreyoud, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pryor, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Mreyoud works at Utica Park Clinic in Pryor, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.