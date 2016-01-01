See All Pediatricians in Glendora, CA
Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mahfoud works at Glendora Pediatrics in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendora Pediatrics Med Group Inc.
    210 S Grand Ave Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 335-0211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Acne
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1407832751
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amjad Mahfoud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahfoud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahfoud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahfoud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahfoud works at Glendora Pediatrics in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mahfoud’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahfoud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahfoud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahfoud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahfoud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

