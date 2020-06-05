Overview

Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Khokhar works at Houston Lasik & Eye in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.