Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Khokhar works at
Nigro Dermatology Group PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 538-0083
Sugarland Eye & Laser Center736 Highway 6 Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-0478
Pearland10015 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 240-0478
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Khokhar and his staff are very professional and kind. He explains everything to u in terms u can understand. Very good bedside manners and gentle touch during surgery. His voice is very soothing so I didn't get nervous
About Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1700801677
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Br
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice U
Dr. Khokhar speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
