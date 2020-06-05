See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Khokhar works at Houston Lasik & Eye in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nigro Dermatology Group PA
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 538-0083
  2. 2
    Sugarland Eye & Laser Center
    736 Highway 6 Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-0478
  3. 3
    Pearland
    10015 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-0478

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Oakbend Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 05, 2020
    Dr. Khokhar and his staff are very professional and kind. He explains everything to u in terms u can understand. Very good bedside manners and gentle touch during surgery. His voice is very soothing so I didn't get nervous
    Brenda Keltner — Jun 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD.

    About Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1700801677
    Education & Certifications

    • University TX Med Br
    • Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosps
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Rice U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amjad Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khokhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

