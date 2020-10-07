Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjad Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amjad Iqbal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Twin City Medical Center.
Paramount Home Health Care Inc4240 Munson St NW Ste B, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 491-8000
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saved my life. Wonderful and smart. Nice office.
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1942209168
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
